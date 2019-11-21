Breaking News
NFL upholds Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension
by: Jen Steer, FOX 8

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Appeals officers upheld the indefinite suspension of Myles Garrett, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The NFL originally suspended the Browns defensive end for a minimum of the rest of the season for the incident with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

An on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Browns and Steelers game on Nov. 14. It escalated when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s and hit him in the head with it.

RELATED: Myles Garrett accused Mason Rudolph of using racial slur prior to fight: Report

Garrett’s is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Earlier on Thursday, allegations surfaced that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the brawl. ESPN reported Garrett told league officials about the slur during his appeals hearing on Wednesday.

The NFL also upheld the one-game suspension of Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension was reduced from three games to two.

