COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL released its full schedule for the 2023-24 season featuring some key games for the Bengals and Browns starting in week one when the AFC North rivals play each other in Cleveland on Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

The Bengals are scheduled to have at least four primetime games starting Sept. 25 with a rematch of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams in Cincinnati, a home Sunday Night football tilt on NBC4 against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5, a Thursday Night Football showdown in Baltimore on Nov. 16 and another Monday Night matchup in Jacksonville on Dec. 4. Cincinnati’s other marquee matchup will be week 17 in an AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Browns will play at least two primetime games. Cleveland will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh week two on Monday Night Football and in week 17 the Browns will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

2023 No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will play both Cincinnati and Cleveland as well as a week eight road game against 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young and Carolina Panthers.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Cincinnati, Cleveland and Sunday Night Football on NBC4.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule

Week 1: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Sept. 10

Week 2: Baltimore vs. Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Sept. 17

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football) Sept. 25

Week 4: Cincinnati vs. Tennessee 1:00 p.m. Oct. 1

Week 5: Cincinnati vs. Arizona 4:05 p.m. Oct. 8

Week 6: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Oct. 15

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Cincinnati vs. San Francisco 4:25 p.m. Oct. 29

Week 9: Buffalo vs. Cincinnati 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football) Nov. 5

Week 10: Houston vs. Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Nov. 12

Week 11: Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football) Nov. 16

Week 12: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Nov. 26

Week 13: Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football) Dec. 4

Week 14: Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Dec. 10

Week 15: Minnesota vs. Cincinnati on TBD

Week 16: Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. (Saturday) Dec. 23

Week 17: Cincinnati vs. Kansas City 4:25 p.m. Dec. 31

Week 18: Cleveland vs Cincinnati TBD

Cleveland Browns schedule

Week 1: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Sept. 10

Week 2: Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18 (Monday Night Football)

Week 3: Tennessee vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Sept. 24

Week 4: Baltimore vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Oct. 1

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: San Francisco vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Oct. 15

Week 7: Cleveland vs. Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Oct. 22

Week 8: Cleveland vs. Seattle 4:05 p.m. Oct. 29

Week 9: Arizona vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Nov. 5

Week 10: Cleveland vs. Baltimore 1:00 p.m. Nov. 12

Week 11: Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Nov. 19

Week 12: Cleveland vs. Denver 4:05 pm. Nov. 26

Week 13: Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. Dec. 3

Week 14: Jacksonville vs. Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Dec. 10

Week 15: Chicago vs. Cleveland TBD

Week 16: Cleveland vs. Houston 1:00 p.m. Dec. 24

Week 17: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Dec. 28 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 18: Cleveland vs Cincinnati TBD

