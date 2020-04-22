NFL Draft weekend a “treat” for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A few weeks ago, Ryan Day and his wife bought a Peloton bike for at-home exercise. It’s a reflection of how most coaches feel these days, spinning their wheels but not really getting anywhere. With no practices and no certainties of a schedule ahead, Day and his peers have been seeking a chance to enjoy a glimpse of a normal sports event.

This year, the NFL Draft provides that service. Thursday night, the online Draft begins with the first round picks, and Day’s former players will heavily factor into the opening moments.

“I think I heard some crazy number, like they might say 200 million viewers for the whole draft which is just off the charts.” Day said Wednesday. “It’s just fun to kind of get everybody almost back together again… it’s not really… but it is a sporting event, so looking forward to it.”

Day says he will be included in the network coverage of the Draft, and that makes sense considering he coached the three players who will likely go at top of the Draft. Joe Burrow remains the presumed #1 pick to the Bengals, with former Buckeyes Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah projected as the 2nd and 3rd pick, respectively. Day served as Burrow’s quarterback coach for a season at OSU before Burrow transferred to LSU.

“He’s got tremendous toughness, has great touch down the field,” Day said of Burrow’s growth. “I think just overall what I saw year four to year five for him was just an overall understanding of exactly where he was going with the ball, and then the accuracy with where he was throwing the ball in intermediate areas was off the charts.”



Ohio State could send between eight to 11 players to the NFL through the draft, and possibly another few through free agency. Day says he’s fielded countless calls the past few weeks from NFL executives who want his take on a variety of former Buckeyes.



“It’s a good strong list, and I say that about a lot of the guys but it’s just a matter of what value each club puts on in terms of where they draft” Day said. “I think there’s a lot of guys who are going to be in playing a lot of football. Davon Hamilton, Jonah Jackson, K.J. Hill, J.K. Dobbins, Damon Arnett… I mean these guys, they’ve done it. They produced, they’re great guys, great teammates. It’s exciting to see where this is going to go.”



Ohio State is currently tied for the all-time NFL Draft lead with 81 players taken in the first round. OSU will likely take over the lead in that category, as Young and Okudah could possibly be joined by Dobbins or Arnette as first round picks. OSU has sent 131 players to the NFL in the past 20 years, the most of any school. Day says the NFL pipeline is a major reason why recruiting has continued to thrive. The 2021 recruiting class currently ranks 1st in the nation by a wide margin with 17 players already committed.