Newark girls’ historic season ends with heartbreaking 57-55 double OT loss in DI title game

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark girls’ historic basketball season ended in heartbreak after the Wildcats lost 57-55 in double overtime to Mt. Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The Wildcats were playing in their first-ever state championship while the Cougars were seeking their eight state title.

Mt. Notre Dame took a two-point lead with 22 seconds left in the second overtime and missed the front end of a one-and-one after a Newark turnover. The Wildcats had a chance to win on a corner three from Maddie Vejsicky, but the shot clanked off the rim as the buzzer sounded at UD Arena.

Gwen Stare finished with 19 points while Vejsicky added 18.

KK Bransford scored all of the Cougars’ eight points in the second overtime.

Newark and Mt. Notre Dame were locked 28-28 entering the fourth quarter and traded blows all the way up until the final seconds of regulation when Vejsicky made a layup with 10 seconds left. Stare forced a turnover in the final seconds and found a streaking Mady Stottsberry, but she wasn’t able to get a layup off in time, which sent the game into overtime.

Late in the first overtime, Mt. Notre Dame made a shot with less than seven seconds left but Newark was able to get the ball up ahead to Stottsberry who made a layup with less than a second left to force a second overtime.

Bransford took over in the second overtime, but the Wildcats stayed in the game thanks to five straight points from Stare who scored all of Newark’s points in the second overtime. Stare also drained a huge three with 52 seconds left in regulation to pull the Wildcats within one.

Senior Emma Shumate stymied the Cougars’ interior play all game long with a staggering 13 blocks while contributing 12 points. She will play college basketball at the University of West Virginia next season.

After the game, Newark head coach J.R. Shumate shared a special moment with his daughter while reflecting on his time coaching her.

The bond between a father and daughter is unlike any other. Tonight Emma Shumate played her last game for her dad, J.R. Shumate. They shared this special moment after a heartbreaking 2 OT loss in the state title. She'll go down as one of the greatest athletes in Newark history. pic.twitter.com/mglK37XeXr — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 14, 2021

Newark has now made four Final 4 appearances in the past seven years.