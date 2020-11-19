New York Knicks draft Dayton’s Obi Toppin 8th overall

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin dunks during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin is a potential lottery pick in next week’s NBA draft after being named The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year last season. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — The New York Knicks drafted Dayton’s Obi Toppin with the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Toppin, a Brooklyn native, is the first Dayton Flyer drafted in the first round since Jim Paxson Jr. was selected 12th overall by the Portland Trailblazers in 1979. Jim Paxson Sr. was the 11th overall pick in 1954.

Dayton’s highest-drafted player was Johnny Horan, who was the No. 6 pick in 1955.

Toppin is the just the second Flyer drafted since 1990. Kostas Antetokuonmpo was selected 60th overall by Dallas in 2018.

Dayton has now had 41 players drafted since 1952.