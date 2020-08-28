New protocols to know ahead of the 2020 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2020 high school football season will be unlike any other in Ohio’s history.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave the green light for all fall sports while laying out many new protocols and procedures, especially for football, to keep communities safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those new rules are included in this article as a guide for what football fans and teams should expect throughout the season.

Regular Season Structure

6 regular season games with expanded playoffs

Teams can begin their season in September or early October and compete in the playoffs

6 games do not have to be played in a row

Teams can quarantine for 2 weeks if there is a COVID-19 outbreak and resume play as long as there COVID-19 is no longer prevalent with the team, school or community

Playoff Structure

Every team makes the playoffs if they choose to be a part of the postseason

Playoffs begin October 9

Number of playoffs rounds depends on the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division

Coaches in each region will seed playoffs teams in the region to form a bracket

Teams that do not want to play in the playoffs can still play a total of 10 games

Teams eliminated from the playoffs can keep playing until they have played a total of 10 games

Attendance Rules

Outdoor sporting events limited to 1,500 fans or 15% of fixed permanent seating capacity

Spectators must wear a mask at games

Only family members and guardians of players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, and team staff members can attend the game

Family and household members should sit together 6 feet socially distanced from other individuals, families and household groups

On-field and in-game protocols

Assigned standing spot for players on the sideline

Assigned spots must be 6 feet apart

Players not in the game, along with all coaches, must wear a mask

Officials will use a marker and sit it at the spot of the next line of scrimmage. The center from each team will take the ball and place it down.

Sideline team boxes extended to 80 yards to allow for social distancing

No pregame or post game handshakes

Maximum of 60 players can suit up for a game

Shortened halftime of 10 minutes

Visiting teams cannot use the locker room for road games

Safety Requirements