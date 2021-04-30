New Orleans selects Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in 2nd round

John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner with the 60th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Werner was one of the most consistent players at Ohio State during the past three seasons, starting in all but one game from his sophomore to senior seasons.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes close in to make a tackle on Noah Vedral #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Werner racked up 168 tackles, 16 for a loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles during his four seasons. But more impressive than any of those numbers was the fact that Werner played in 1,958 snaps and only committed two penalties while only allowing one touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pete Werner career at Ohio State:



🔥 1,958 total snaps

🔥 2 penalties committed

🔥 1 TD allowed pic.twitter.com/u8dUho5FeP — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 5, 2021

One of Werner’s biggest strengths is his ability to play multiple positions as an inside and outside linebacker who can cover in space.

“I liked being in the box this past year, but I know that I’m very good at playing in space, so whatever fits the defense is kind of where I’d like to be,” Werner said.

The McCordsville, Indiana, native was the No. 2 overall recruit in the Hoosier state and originally committed to Notre Dame before deciding to come to Columbus. Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl and an ESPN NFL draft analyst, said Werner could have been a first round pick.

“Pete Werner may be the most underrated off-the-ball linebacker in this year’s class,” Nagy said on SportsCenter on Sunday.

Werner’s dad, Greg, played two seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Ohio State coach Ryan Day had high praise for Werner before playing Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in December.

“I think he’s playing as good as anybody in the country at linebacker,” Day said. “He’s very versatile at what he can do. We moved him in at Will [inside linebacker] and he’s having a major impact on the game. He’s a man. … We’re going to miss his production and miss him as a person.”

Werner was one of four senior leaders at the linebacker position last season in a group that was widely believed to be the best linebacker corps in college football. Baron Browning is expected to be selected in the third round, while Justin Hilliard will likely be a late-round pick. Tuf Borland may not be taken in the draft, but it’s highly likely he’ll be signed as an undrafted free agent. Jonathon Cooper played defensive end at Ohio State, but he may be playing linebacker at the next level, too, in a 3-4 defensive scheme.