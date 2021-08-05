New Buckeyes begin Ohio State career, other notes on first day of fall camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Buckeyes began their Ohio State career Tuesday, August 4 during the team’s first day of fall football camp.

The most notable player of that group was five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau who committed to the Buckeyes on July 4. Tuimoloau is the highest rated defensive commit in Ohio State history and was the fourth-highest recruit for the class of 2021.

The highest recruit for that class is now quarterback Quinn Ewers who wasn’t set to arrive until spring 2022. But last week Ewers decide to forgo his senior year of high school and enroll at Ohio State this fall. OSU coach Ryan Day has not made a comment about Ewers joining the team and said their only focus is getting the Buckeyes ready for week one against Minnesota on Sept. 2.

Another new Buckeye worth mentioning is USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote IV. The senior linebacker is paying his own way at Ohio State as he awaits an eligibility ruling from the NCAA.

Gaoteote, who spent three seasons with the Trojans, appeared on OSU’s student directory back in June after entering the transfer portal in December 2020. He played in 20 games, started 14 and recorded 105 tackles in three years at USC but only played two games during the 2020 season.

Notes from day one of fall camp