SYLVANIA, Ohio — New Albany sophomore Mia Hammond is off to a hot start in her Ladies Professional Golf Association debut.

The 15-year-old shot a 66 and 68 in the opening rounds of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club. As of Friday, Hammond ranked tied for 20th entering the final two rounds.

On Monday, she shot a 66 to win the Dana Open qualifier at Stony Oak Country Club in Holland, Ohio.

In her freshman year, Hammond tied for fourth in the Division I state tournament and averaged 69.3 per 18 holes.