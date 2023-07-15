SYLVANIA, Ohio (WCMH) — New Albany sophomore Mia Hammond continued to impress Saturday in her Ladies Professional Golf Association debut.

The 15-year-old finished the third round of the Dana Open in a three-way tie for 21st, shooting a 1-under 70 for the round, standing at a 7-under 206 going into the final day of the tournament.

Hammond entered the day tied for 20th after shooting a 66 and 68 respectively in the opening rounds of the tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club. On Monday, she shot a 66 to win the Dana Open qualifier at Stony Oak Country Club in Holland, Ohio.

In her freshman year, Hammond tied for fourth in the Division I state tournament and averaged 69.3 per 18 holes.

Sweden’s Linn Grant currently leads the field, shooting a 9-under 62 to finish the third round at an 18-under 195 going into Sunday’s final.

Saturday’s round saw a three-hour, 48-minute rain delay hold up play.