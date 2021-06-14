New Albany wins Division I baseball state championship

AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) — The New Albany baseball team beat Elder 6-5 Sunday night to win the Division I state championship. This is the Eagles first state title since 2004 and second in school history.

New Albany scored three runs in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Brock Tibbitts and a two RBI triple by Oliver Cush.

Ian Hoff added to the Eagles lead in the third inning with a two RBI hit to put the Eagles up 5-1.

Sophomore Elijah Griffith pitched five innings only allowing one run and two hits while striking out six batters to help the Eagles lead 6-1 through the fifth inning.

But Elder scored four unanswered in the sixth inning to pull within one heading to the final inning.

Bradley Conley came into the game after Elder scored four runs to pull within one and the senior pitcher recorded five straight outs to propel New Albany to the state championship victory.

Eagles head coach Dave Starling won his first state championship in his sixth year with the team. He previously coached at Reynoldsburg for 27 years.