INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — The Indy 500 has been a heartbreaking place for New Albany native Graham Rahal.

Last year, he was leading the race before his left rear tire came loose after a pit stop mistake, causing Rahal to crash. He wound up finishing 32nd.

He’s now 32 years old and with each Indy 500, he’s growing more eager to get it done.

“I’ve had, since last year, a lot of sleepless nights wondering why you know and when my turn may be,” Rahal said. “The answer to that may be three days from now, the answer may be never. I just hope that Sunday we put our best foot forward and when we look back we have no regrets.”

Rahal owns three top 10 finishes in the five IndyCar races so far this season, but the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team has not threatened for a win yet.

