New Albany girls swimming and diving team, 8 local swimmers win state titles

CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Last Friday, the New Albany swimming and diving team won its first state championship with a ranking of 246.5, 26 points better than second-place Mason.
Upper Arlington finished third while defending state champ Dublin Coffman ended in fourth.
The Upper Arlington boys team finished second overall.
New Albany started strong winning the 200-yard medley relay featuring Carly Meeting, Sydney Boals, Olivia Hovorka and Ava Lachey. The Eagles finished strong too winning the 400-yard freestyle relay featuring Meeting, Hovorka, Lachey and Ashlyn Morr.
Meeting, Lachey, and Morr snagged the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the 200-yard freestyle to rack up 42 points.
Lachey finished second in the 100-yard freestyle while Meeting finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.
Local swimmers win state title
- Martina Peroni, Olentangy: Peroni made state history in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:57:77, beating out Coffman’s Ellie Andrews who won the event in 2020.
- Ellie Andrews, Coffman: Andrews repeated as state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished her career with three individual titles and one team championship. She will continue her swimming career at the University of Texas in the fall.
- Emily Brown, Coffman: Brown won first place in the 200-yard freestyle as a freshman with a time of 1:48:29. Brown also won a state title in the 500-yard freestyle.
- Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington: Huddleston took the state title in the 100-yard freestyle.
- Caroline Potterfield and Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington: The Golden Bears’ duo tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle.
- Cameron Kuriger, Olentangy: Kuriger won the 100-yard butterfly with a finals time of 54.14, five-tenths of a second faster than Peroni.
- Avery Voss (boys), Upper Arlington: Voss finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a finals time of 44:47
- Zac Stump (boys), Coffman: Stump took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:28:06
Team event state championship
- Upper Arlington, 200-yard freestyle relay: Caroline Potterfield, Lizzie Oliphant, Avery Catalano, and Emma Schueler
- New Albany, 400-yard freestyle
- New Albany, 200-yard individual medley relay
- Upper Arlington, 200-yard freestyle relay: Hayden Jay, Grant Gooding, Joe Miller, Avery Voss