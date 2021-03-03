New Albany girls swimming and diving team, 8 local swimmers win state titles

CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Last Friday, the New Albany swimming and diving team won its first state championship with a ranking of 246.5, 26 points better than second-place Mason.

Upper Arlington finished third while defending state champ Dublin Coffman ended in fourth.

The Upper Arlington boys team finished second overall.

New Albany started strong winning the 200-yard medley relay featuring Carly Meeting, Sydney Boals, Olivia Hovorka and Ava Lachey. The Eagles finished strong too winning the 400-yard freestyle relay featuring Meeting, Hovorka, Lachey and Ashlyn Morr.

Meeting, Lachey, and Morr snagged the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the 200-yard freestyle to rack up 42 points.

Lachey finished second in the 100-yard freestyle while Meeting finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Local swimmers win state title

Martina Peroni, Olentangy: Peroni made state history in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:57:77, beating out Coffman’s Ellie Andrews who won the event in 2020.

Ellie Andrews, Coffman: Andrews repeated as state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished her career with three individual titles and one team championship. She will continue her swimming career at the University of Texas in the fall.

Emily Brown, Coffman: Brown won first place in the 200-yard freestyle as a freshman with a time of 1:48:29. Brown also won a state title in the 500-yard freestyle.

Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington: Huddleston took the state title in the 100-yard freestyle.

Caroline Potterfield and Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington: The Golden Bears’ duo tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Cameron Kuriger, Olentangy: Kuriger won the 100-yard butterfly with a finals time of 54.14, five-tenths of a second faster than Peroni.

Avery Voss (boys), Upper Arlington: Voss finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a finals time of 44:47

Zac Stump (boys), Coffman: Stump took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:28:06

Team event state championship