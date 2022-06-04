COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three central Ohio teams won a lacrosse state championship at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday: New Albany girls (Division I), Upper Arlington boys (DI) and the St. Francis DeSales boys (DII).
New Albany trailed 12-9 with just over three minutes left in the game but the Eagles sored three unanswered goals to force overtime where Maddy Paz made the game-winning penalty shot. It was New Albany’s first state title after finishing as state runner ups three years in a row.
Meanwhile, DeSales dominated Chagrin Falls from start to finish as the Stallions beat the Tigers 20-6. David Chintala led all scorers with nine goals in the win.
Finally, the Upper Arlington boys avenged last year’s state title loss to Jerome by beating the Celtics 12-10 to take the Division I state championship.