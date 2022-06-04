COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three central Ohio teams won a lacrosse state championship at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday: New Albany girls (Division I), Upper Arlington boys (DI) and the St. Francis DeSales boys (DII).

New Albany trailed 12-9 with just over three minutes left in the game but the Eagles sored three unanswered goals to force overtime where Maddy Paz made the game-winning penalty shot. It was New Albany’s first state title after finishing as state runner ups three years in a row.

New Albany won it's first state championship in girls lacrosse after finishing as runner up 3 years in a row. Here's how the Eagles beat Upper Arlington 13-12 in OT. @napls_athletics @EagleBackers pic.twitter.com/6ETnmHmovb — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, DeSales dominated Chagrin Falls from start to finish as the Stallions beat the Tigers 20-6. David Chintala led all scorers with nine goals in the win.

Congratulations to DeSales on winning the boys DII lacrosse state championship! @Stallionslax @SFDAthletics pic.twitter.com/rUthY4JN4C — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) June 4, 2022

Finally, the Upper Arlington boys avenged last year’s state title loss to Jerome by beating the Celtics 12-10 to take the Division I state championship.

Here's how Upper Arlington pulled off a 12-10 win over Jerome to win the DI boys lax state championship, avenging last year's title loss. The game was tied 8-8 in the 4th quarter but the Bears outlasted the Celtics ton win state. @UAHSAthletics @UAMensLacrosse pic.twitter.com/z1jABaqcGj — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) June 5, 2022