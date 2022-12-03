AL RAYYAN, Qatar (WCMH) — The United States men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup journey in 2022 is over.

The Americans fell 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the team’s first and only loss at the tournament. The defeat is the third straight time the USA has lost at this stage of the competition having last made the quarterfinals in 2002.

Two changes were made to the American lineup that started against Iran: Centerback Walker Zimmerman returned to the eleven in place of Cameron Carter-Vickers and striker Jesus Ferreira replaced Josh Sargent, who was unavailable after sustaining an injury against Iran.

The USA got the first clear chance in the 3rd minute when Christian Pulisic was kept onside and was through on goal. His shot was saved by Dutch keeper Andries Noppert after the left footed shot towards the far post.

In the 10th minute, the Dutch broke the deadlock on a phenomenal team goal starting from the back. Intricate one-touch passes going forward eventually led to a Denzel Dumfries cross that was finished by Memphis Depay to make it 1-0.

The next 10 minutes was even with the Americans generating a couple opportunities to run towards the box. Despite a significant amount of possession, the US only generated one shot and completed just two of 16 attempted crosses.

As the USA found itself in its own half, Dumfries won possession back and sent a cross on the floor to the on running Daley Blind, who slotted it past Matt Turner to double the Dutch lead at halftime.

Manager Gregg Berhalter made an immediate substitution bringing on forward Gio Reyna for Ferreira. An early scramble in front of goal after a USA corner almost ended in a goal as defender Tim Ream got on the end of the ball but did not get a powerful touch off to threaten the Dutch backline.

The tempo ramped up from the USA who desperately tried to get on the scoresheet and it seemed it was inevitable after a poor back pass from the Netherlands. The ball was played right to Haji Wright, whose heavy first touch gave him a tough angle to shoot.

Minutes later, a Pulisic cross deflected off Wright’s foot and floated over the Dutch keeper and into the net with 14 minutes to go. The Dutch closed the book on the Stars and Stripes as Dumfries completed an amazing game with a volley into the net in the 80th minutes to add to his two assists.

With the win, the Dutch move on the quarterfinals where they will play Argentina or Australia for a semifinal spot. For the United States, it will be back at the World Cup in 2026 when they co-host with Canada and Mexico in the first edition of the tournament to include 48 teams.

As a host, the USMNT has automatically qualified along with Canada and Mexico.

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: United States players warm up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: United States fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Netherlands fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Memphis Depay of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States, sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Daley Blind of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

USA’s defender #02 Sergino Dest runs with the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Cody Gakpo of Netherlands battles for possession with Tim Ream of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Netherlands’ defender #22 Denzel Dumfries fights for the ball with USA’s midfielder #11 Brenden Aaronson during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands controls the ball against Brenden Aaronson of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)