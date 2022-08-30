COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Greater Columbus Sports Commission welcomed the NCAA Women’s Final 4 site committee for an official visit Tuesday.

Columbus hosted the final four in 2018 and has a bid in to host again between 2027 and 2031. The 2018 Final 4 was legendary for incredible games and huge attendance numbers, and when the bidding process wraps up in November, Columbus may get the call again.

“There was a lot of positive feedback that was provided for things like the walk ability, hotel rooms, great arena, the community and the feeling of welcoming within the community itself,” women’s basketball vice president Lynn Holzman said. “Those are really important both objective and subjective aspects of it.”

