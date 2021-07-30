NCAA will convene a constitutional convention to transform collegiate model

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The NCAA Board of Governors will convene a constitutional convention to propose a transformation of the collegiate model to more effectively meet the needs of current and future college athletes, the institution announced Friday.

The announcement comes one day after the Southeastern Conference formally invited the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to join its league. Both schools formally accepted the request Friday.

“This is not about tweaking the model we have now,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “This is about wholesale transformation so we can set a sustainable course for college sports for decades to come.”

The redrafting of the NCAA constitution will be led by a 22-person Constitution Review Committee, which will feature presidents, commissioners, athletics directors, students from Divisions I, II and III, and independent members of the NCAA Board of Governors.

The committee will be charged with identifying the core principles that define college sports and proposing a new governance model that allows for quicker change without sacrificing broader values.

“As the national landscape changes, college sports must also quickly adapt to become more responsive to the needs of college athletes and current member schools,” said Jack DeGioia, chair of the Board of Governors and president of Georgetown. “This effort will position the NCAA to continue providing meaningful opportunities for current college athletes and those for generations to come.”