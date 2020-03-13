Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 13 cases confirmed, 159 under investigation
1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Broad Street Presbyterian Church Chillicothe City Schools Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Genoa Baptist Church Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Grove City United Methodist Church Madison Plains Local Mountview Christian Church New Hope Church - Powell Peace Lutheran Peace UMC Pickerington Nazarene Reynoldsburg Nazarene

NCAA will allow eligibility relief for spring student-athletes

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NCAA announced it will grant one-season eligibility relief for spring student-athletes, which means seniors will still be allowed to particulate in 2021. No decision has been made regarding student athletes who compete in winter sports. This comes one day after the NCAA cancelled all winter and spring championships. The NCAA also suspended all recruiting on and off campus for all sports until at least April 15th.

Details of eligibilty relief have yet to be finalized including what to do with incoming freshman athletes, what to do with athletes who graduate and no longer need to go to school and whether scholarship numbers will be expanded.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools