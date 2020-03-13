NCAA will allow eligibility relief for spring student-athletes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NCAA announced it will grant one-season eligibility relief for spring student-athletes, which means seniors will still be allowed to particulate in 2021. No decision has been made regarding student athletes who compete in winter sports. This comes one day after the NCAA cancelled all winter and spring championships. The NCAA also suspended all recruiting on and off campus for all sports until at least April 15th.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

Details of eligibilty relief have yet to be finalized including what to do with incoming freshman athletes, what to do with athletes who graduate and no longer need to go to school and whether scholarship numbers will be expanded.

This is a developing story.