NCAA Division I Council adopts immediate eligibility rule for one-time transfers

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The NCAA Division I Council announced Thursday it has adopted legislation allowing athletes a one-time transfer during their athletic careers without suffering the penalty of sitting out a season, reversing a policy from the 1960s.

Fall and winter sport athletes would have to notify their schools of a transfer by May 1, but there is an exception for an end-of-the-year head coaching change or the non-renewal of scholarships. That extension would last until July 1. Spring sport athletes would have until July 1 to notify schools of their transfer.

Athletes missing the deadline would not be immediately eligible at a new school.