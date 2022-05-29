INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Former racecar driver and NBC INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe joined sports director Jerod Smalley to discuss the upcoming Indy 500.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is this Sunday on NBC4 at 12:00.

You can watching Hinchcliffe’s full interview in the video player above, including who he think will win the race, how well he think New Albany native Graham Rahal will do and where Pataskala-based Meyer Shank Racing will finish as a team after winning the Indy 500 last year with Helio Castroneves.