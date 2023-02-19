MIAMI (WCMH) — Kevin Love has chosen his new NBA home after spending nearly a decade in northeast Ohio.

Love, who recently agreed to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced om his Twitter page he is planning to sign with the Miami Heat. The 34-year-old is set to stay in the Eastern Conference and play for his third NBA franchise.

The 2008 draft pick out of UCLA played six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, three of which he was an NBA All-Star, before being traded to the Cavaliers in 2014. His eight and half seasons in Cleveland consisted of two All-Star appearances, four conference titles, and an NBA championship in 2016.

Love has dealt with injuries this season and last having started just seven games for the Cavs since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. With Miami, Love will add depth to a roster that is looking to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

The Heat won the East title in 2020 in the Orlando bubble and lost the Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season, Miami made the conference finals and fell to the Boston Celtics in seven games. They have not won a title since 2013.

At the all-star break, Miami sits in seventh place in the East standings and are five games behind the Cavaliers in fourth place. The Heat return to the floor on Friday to play the Milwaukee Bucks.