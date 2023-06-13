COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Calvin Booth, a Reynoldsburg native who graduated from Groveport Madison High School, helped lead the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title, which they clinched Monday night with a win over the Miami Heat.

Booth was named the general manager of the Nuggets in July 2020 and constructed the roster that snapped the team’s 47-year championship drought.

Booth spent three seasons as the Nuggets’ assistant general manager before his promotion. He was part of the front office team that drafted Michael Porter Jr. 14th overall in 2018. In a two-year span, he also orchestrated the trades for Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell Pope and brought in free agent Bruce Brown Jr. Porter, Pope and Gordon were starters for the Nuggets this season, and all four were integral in the Nuggets’ title run.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, receives the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month award from general manager Calvin booth before the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Before Denver, Booth spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves as director of player personnel and most recently as director of pro personnel.

Booth enjoyed a 10-year NBA playing career (1999-2009) with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Seattle Sonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings. In 366 career games, including 83 starts, the 6-foot-11 forward and center averaged 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

After his playing career, Booth served as a scout, both pro and collegiate, with the New Orleans Hornets in 2012-13.

The central Ohio native was also a star at Penn State, where he played from 1995 to ’99. Booth was voted Big Ten defensive player of the year as a junior and All-Big Ten second team as a senior.

The Nuggets finished the regular season 53-29, the best record in the Western Conference and fourth-best overall for the NBA. They were one of 11 teams to have never won a championship.