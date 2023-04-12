CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The 2023 NBA Playoffs are just around the corner and for the first time since 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing in the postseason.

After finishing the regular season with a 51-31 record, the Cavs secured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have home-court advantage in its first round series. Cleveland will face the 5-seed New York Knicks in the first round, a team they went 1-3 against in the regular season.

All-star guard Donovan Mitchell and company are the first Cavaliers team since 1998 in the postseason without LeBron James, which is also the last time Cleveland lost a first round series. Mitchell is the centerpiece of a young core that includes two more all-stars in guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.

Game 1 in Cleveland between the Cavs and Knicks will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The series will switch to Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 3 on April 21. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 would be on April 30 from Cleveland.

The winner of the series could face the regular season champions the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals or one the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, or Chicago Bulls.

NBA postseason play begins on Saturday after the conclusion on the Play-In Tournament on Friday.

Cavaliers-Knicks Series Schedule

Game 1: April 15 at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

Game 2: April 18 at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)

Game 3: April 21 at New York (8:30 p.m.)

Game 4: April 23 at New York (1 p.m.)

Game 5 (if necessary): April 26 at Cleveland (Time TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary): April 28 at New York (Time TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary): April 30 at Cleveland (Time TBD)

2023 NBA Playoffs Bracket