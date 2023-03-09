TACOMA, Wash. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers and Seattle SuperSonics all-star NBA forward Shawn Kemp has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

According to the report, Kemp was booked into a Pierce County jail on Wednesday afternoon. The police report states that an altercation took place between drivers of two cars near a Tacoma mall and shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

The 53-year old Kemp was charged with felony drive-by shooting. A gun was reportedly recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time All-Star. He played for the Cavaliers from 1997-2000, and also spent time with Seattle, Portland and Orlando.

He appeared in 204 games with Cleveland, averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in three seasons.