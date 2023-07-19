CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Next year, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be traveling outside of North America for an NBA regular season game for the first time.

The team announced it will play the Brooklyn Nets in Paris on Jan. 11, 2024 at Accor Arena, the first Cavs game in Europe ever. Cleveland has played twice internationally during the preseason with a 2007 trip to China and a 2015 trip to Brazil.

For the past two seasons, the NBA has brought a game to the French capital with the Cavs-Nets matchup set to be the third in the league’s history.

Last year, the Cavaliers made the franchise’s first playoff appearance without LeBron James since 1998. The Cavs fell in the first round to the New York Knicks in five games.

Cleveland’s remaining 2023-24 schedule will be announced at a later date. The team does know which team’s it will face in November as the Cavs will participate in the NBA’s first in-season tourmament.

Cleveland was drawn in East Group A with the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons. The regular season games against those teams will also count toward the in-season tournament, which will conclude on Dec. 3 with the final in Las Vegas.