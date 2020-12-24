Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Charlotte to win their season opener

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket, and is fouled by Charlotte Hornets’ P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first home game in nearly 300 days, 121-114 over Charlotte on Wednesday night.

In the season opener for both teams, the Cavs overcame the hot shooting of Terry Rozier, who made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 42 points for Charlotte.

Hyped Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball didn’t score in his pro debut. Charlotte center Cody Zeller suffered a broken left hand. And Gordon Hayward scored 28 points in his first game with the Hornets.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Larry Nance 13 and 13 for Cleveland.

The Cavs were without star forward Kevin Love. He’s out with a strained right calf.