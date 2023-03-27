CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official — after a 108-91 win against the Houston Rockets Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched a spot in the playoffs.

While ticket sales haven’t been announced yet, Cavs fans can still make sure they have priority picks when tickets become available. First priority goes to fans who bought a Cavs United membership package.

Otherwise, fans can sign up to create a free Cavs United profile on the team’s website. Anyone with a Cavs United profile will have early access to remaining single home game tickets during the 2023 NBA Playoffs before they go on sale to the general public.

According to Cavs officials, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse had 38 consecutive sellouts this season. This is the first time that the Cavs have made it to the playoffs without LeBron James since the 1997-98 season.

The 2023 Playoffs begin on April 15. More details on ticket sales and schedules will be released at a later time, Cavs officials say.