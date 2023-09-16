CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Altman was stopped by officers for a traffic violation on a highway near downtown Cleveland. The officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody, according to a report from the highway patrol.

Altman refused to take a breath test, but the report noted he was “respectful and cooperative” with troopers. He was charged with OVI and committing a marked lanes violation.

Altman turned 41 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers released a short statement saying they were aware of “an incident” involving Altman and were gathering more information.

Altman joined Cleveland’s front office in 2012 and rose through the personnel department before being promoted to general manager in 2017. He has led a massive rebuild of the team following LeBron James’ departure in 2018. Cleveland won 51 games last season and returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years — and for the first time without James on the roster since the 1997-1998 season.

Altman finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting last season. In 2022, the team signed him to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.