Cavaliers drop season opener to Orlando

The Cleveland Cavaliers started the 2019 season with a 94-85 road loss to the Orlando Magic.

Orlando broke away in the second quarter going on a 16-0 run, leaving Cleveland down by 14 at halftime.

The Cavs pulled within six points entering the fourth quarter, but ultimately weren’t able to recover in Orlando.

Four of the Cavs five starters scored in double digits while they out-rebounded the Magic 54-46. But Orlando shot 43 percent from the field compared to Cleveland’s 37 percent.

Fight till the end.



Thompson: 16PTS, 11REB

Sexton: 16PTS

Osman: 13PTS

Love: 11PTS, 18REB

Nance: 9PTS, 14REB

Both teams knocked down nine three pointers, but bench points separated the two with Orlando’s bench dropping 36 points, 15 more than the Cavs.

Fox Sports Ohio began its broadcast by paying tribute to the late Fred McLeod who served as the Cavaliers’ play-by-play broadcaster for 14 seasons. Before returning to Cleveland, McLeod spent 22 years with the Detroit Pistons.

For you, Fred

One highlight for the Cavaliers was Larry Nance Jr. who surpassed 2,000 career points.

Cleveland hosts its home-opener Saturday when it faces off against the Indiana Pacers at 8:00.