National Signing Day: Top prospect Jack Sawyer signs to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jack Sawyer, the No. 1 rated high school football player in Ohio, signed his national letter of intent to play at Ohio State on Wednesday. Sawyer verbally committed to OSU in February 2019.

“It’s just been a long time coming. It’s just so exciting and I’m just so happy to start my journey here soon and to become a Buckeye this morning felt amazing,” Sawyer said.

Felt great to finally put the pen to paper, can’t wait to put on a show with my brothers in front of the best damn fans in the land! #GoBucks🌰 — Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer40) December 16, 2020

Sawyer headlines Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 2 overall in the nation by 247Sports.

The Pickerington North standout is ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country by ESPN and the No. 5 overall recruit by 247Sports.

Sawyer is a 5-star defensive end who decided to opt out of the 2020 high school football season due to the uncertainty of playing a high school football season back in August and to focus on getting ready for Ohio State.

Sawyer is one of 13 early signees who will arrive on campus next month and one of 21 players in OSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

Sawyer told NBC4 one of the biggest reasons he decided to come to Ohio State was for a chance to play for defensive line coach Larry Johnson who has been at OSU since 2014. Johnson has helped produced some of the best defensive players to come out of Ohio State, including Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, and Chase Young.

“Me being a defensive end looking at all the guys he’s developed you know put into the NFL and the guys who have developed at Ohio State made it really easy to understand that this is a guy I need to be working with,” Sawyer said.