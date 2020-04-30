NASCAR will be the first major American sport to return, no fans allowed

CONCORD, NC – JANUARY 22: A general view of the NASCAR logo displayed during the NASCAR Sprint Media Tour hosted by Lowe’s Motor Speedway at the NASCAR Research and Development Center January 22, 2009 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

NASCAR will be the first major American sport to return to action, but fans will not be allowed for the foreseeable future. NASCAR is scheduled to make its return on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The NASCAR Cup Series race will serve as the first of seven races during an 11-day span at two different race tracks throughout May, the sanctioning body announced Thursday.

The race is slated to be NASCAR’s first on-track action in more than two months after the sport, and world, were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The May schedule also includes the Coca-Cola 600 in its traditional Memorial Day Weekend slot for the 60th consecutive season, plus midweek races in prime time.

Here’s a look at all the upcoming races scheduled for May: