NASCAR will be the first major American sport to return, no fans allowed

NASCAR will be the first major American sport to return to action, but fans will not be allowed for the foreseeable future. NASCAR is scheduled to make its return on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The NASCAR Cup Series race will serve as the first of seven races during an 11-day span at two different race tracks throughout May, the sanctioning body announced Thursday.
The race is slated to be NASCAR’s first on-track action in more than two months after the sport, and world, were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May schedule also includes the Coca-Cola 600 in its traditional Memorial Day Weekend slot for the 60th consecutive season, plus midweek races in prime time.
Here’s a look at all the upcoming races scheduled for May:
NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition. NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer