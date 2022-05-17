COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school athletes will not be able to get paid for their name, image and likeness after high school principals across the state voted down the referendum.

The vote failed 538-254, per a release from the Ohio High School Athletics Association.

“I don’t know if we totally understood what it was going to be but more importantly, at least from our standpoint as a school, I don’t know if we understood what the purpose was going to be for high school children,” Bishop Hartley athletic director Brad Burchfield said.

By rejecting the proposal, Ohio’s student-athletes remain unable sign endorsement deals without losing their amateur status.

“If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, board of directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”

States with NIL

Alaska

California

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Utah

The referendum for NIL in Ohio high school athletics was introduced on April 5 by the OHSAA. 813 of the OHSAA’s 817 member high schools casted a ballot.

The proposed addition would have allowed student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA logo are not used. Deals that do not support the mission of education-based athletics (casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco) would also not be permitted.