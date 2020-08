COLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Gyasi Zardes #11 of Columbus Crew celebrates his goal in the second half during their game against Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium on August 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Crew won 3-0. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored late in the second half to help the Columbus Crew secure a 3-0 win in their home opener over the Chicago Fire.

The Crew are now 5-0-1 and sit atop the Supporters Shield while allowing just one goal in six games.

Nagbe scored from 30 yards out to give the Crew a 2-0 lead.

Just give @darlingtonnagbe Goal of the Year already pic.twitter.com/lMLvzTaKdi — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 21, 2020

Thanks, will just be here watching this for the next four days. pic.twitter.com/89oZaWapuN — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 21, 2020

Derrick Etienne also scored his first goal for the Crew in the game’s 19th minute.