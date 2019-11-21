Myles Garrett accused Mason Rudolph of using racial slur prior to fight: Report

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told NFL officials that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur leading up to their fight, ESPN reported on Thursday.

An on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Browns and Steelers game on Nov. 14. It escalated when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s and hit him in the head with it. The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely.

ESPN reported Garrett made the accusation during his appeal hearing on Wednesday. Appeals officer James Thrash “remained stoic and took copious notes” while listening to Garrett, according to ESPN.

Rudolph denied saying anything to Garrett to provoke him when he read a prepared statement to reporters on Wednesday. The Steelers released the following statement:

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland. He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for the incident. NFL officials also heard appeals for those two players. Ogunjobi’s suspension was upheld, but his fine was rescinded.