Muirfield Village set to host two PGA Tour events in July

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — After a year full of cancellations and postponements, Ohio will soon host back-to-back weeks of elite golf at Muirfield Village.

Memorial Tournament officials have confirmed Muirfield Village Golf Club will host a second PGA Tour event, in addition to the Memorial.

The Tour will play at Muirfield Village July 9-12 in a new event created to replace the recently canceled John Deere Classic.

The PGA Tour has reached a tentative agreement with Workday to serve as the sponsor of that event. It will be played without fans in attendance and with a 156-player field. The PGA Tour has confirmed the move and says it will announce more details about this new event shortly.

The following week, The Memorial will be played in its rescheduled position of July 13-19 at Muirfield. Organizers are working toward a plan to welcome fans to that event, and that plan does require significant approvals from the Governor and local officials. The tournament has already announced plans to eliminate grandstand seating and limit ticket sales to control the number of people on the course and promote social distancing.

At this point, the Memorial would be the first PGA Tour event to permit fans, if those plans receive government and PGA Tour approval. The Memorial had been expanded to a field of 144 players this year, but it appears the Tour will now reduce that back to its typical 120-man field.

The move of keeping players in the same city for two straight weeks would seemingly assist the tour in its goal to limit players’ exposure to COVID-19 by reducing the travel players will need to make.

The Tour is planning extensive COVID-19 testing for players and caddies each week, as well as frequent standard health checks. Sullivan previously announced all players, volunteers, media and spectators will be subject to a temperature check as they enter the MVGC grounds for Memorial week.

Many details for the new tournament still need work, including if volunteers would be needed to participate and how the course will be maintained over two weeks of heavy player traffic.