COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán and Malte Amundsen scored first-half goals and Patrick Schulte made them stand up as the Columbus Crew blanked the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Zelarayán staked Columbus (5-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he found the net in the 25th minute. Cucho Hernández picked up an assist on Zelarayán’s fifth goal in his 10th appearance this season.

The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime on defender Amundsen’s first goal of the season with an assist from Alexandru Matan in the 43rd minute. Amundsen subbed in and played 13 minutes in his lone appearance this season. Amundsen’s only other MLS goal came while playing for New York City FC in 2021.

It was the first meeting between the clubs since the Crew beat the Galaxy 3-1 in May of 2019. Columbus improves to 4-0-2 in the last six matchups at home with LA. The Galaxy’s last win in Columbus was a 1-0 victory in September of 2011.

The Galaxy fall to 0-5-2 in their last seven road matches dating to last season’s playoffs, including the last five by shutouts. It is LA’s longest scoring drought on the road since a six-match run spanning the 2004-05 seasons.

Columbus had a 10-9 edge in shots and a 3-2 edge in shots on goal. Patrick Schulte totaled two saves to earn the clean sheet for the Crew. Jonathan Bond had one save for LA (2-7-3).

Columbus travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play DC United on Saturday.