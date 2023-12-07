COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Soccer fever has officially taken over Columbus as Major League Soccer enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the 2023 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

To kick off the festivities, a colossal 15-foot replica of The Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, the iconic prize presented to the MLS Cup champion, has made its grand entrance in the heart of the city’s Short North district.

The giant MLS Cup trophy stands tall at the southeast corner of Goodale and High Street, providing fans with an exclusive preview and a taste of the excitement to come. This larger-than-life replica promises an immersive experience, complete with giveaways, photo opportunities, and a chance to revel in the anticipation surrounding the Columbus Crew and the upcoming MLS Cup championship.

The arrival of the enormous imitation trophy featured notable figures from the soccer community, including Josh Glessing, Chief of Strategy and Development at Haslam Sports Group, Dante Washington, Columbus Crew Legend and director of Team Strategic Partnerships and Business Operations. The event also featured Frankie Hejduk, a Columbus Crew Circle of Honor Member. Hejduk is a 2008 MLS Cup winner, and USMNT great. The beloved Columbus Crew mascots, Crew Cat and S.C., were also there, adding their unique flair to the festivities.

While the giant MLS Cup trophy has taken center stage in the Short North, the real Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is set to make its much-anticipated arrival on Saturday, Dec. 9. at Lower.com Field at 4 p.m. as the Columbus Crew host the Los Angeles Football Club.