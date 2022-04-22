COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crew and Rapids have agreed to terms to trade Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes to Colorado pending approval from the MLS, ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle is reporting.

Zardes will also need to waive his no-trade clause for the deal to get done. The Crew will receive $300,000 in General Allocation Money as part of the deal. The amount of money going to Columbus could also increase based on incentives.

The man with the gold streak in his hair became a fan favorite when he joined the Crew in 2018. Zardes helped Columbus win its second MLS Cup in franchise history in 2020 and scored 57 goals in 117 matches during his time with the Crew.

Zardes fell behind 24-year-old forward Miguel Berry on the depth chart this season after Berry stood out while Zardes was on international duty last year for the U.S. Men’s National Team.