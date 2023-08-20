COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 10 days without a game, the Columbus Crew return to action Sunday to face their rival FC Cincinnati, who have the best record in Major League Soccer.

The Crew will look much different from their last game on August 4 after transferring midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to the Saudi Pro League and adding forward Diego Rossi from the Turkish Süper Lig.

The “Hell is Real” match will be the first for Rossi as a member of the Crew. NBC4 sports reporter Justin Holbrock spoke with Rossi just days after his arrival in Columbus. You can watch that interview in the video player above.

The Crew sit at sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 36 points.