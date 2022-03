HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Darlington Nagbe scored the game-tying goal for the Crew in the 95th minute to give Columbus a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls.

Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was injured late in the second half and did not return to the game.

The Red Bulls moved to 2-1-1 and the Crew are 2-0-2.