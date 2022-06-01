COLLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crew midfielder Lucas Zelaryan’s injury-plagued season continues as he’s expected to miss three to five weeks with a ‘muscle’ injury.

Zelarayan was slated for an international break to play with the Armenian national team, but Armenia’s official website was told by the Crew on Wednesday about Zelarayán’s injury.

“We’re hoping to have him off the bench after the international break, at the least, that’s the target,” said head coach Caleb Porter. “I would say it’s more three to five weeks.”