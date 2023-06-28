COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly two decades, the Major League Soccer All-Star Game is returning to Columbus.

Just two years ago, the Columbus Crew played their first ever game at Lower.com Field against the New England Revolution. But, there was a revolution in Columbus long before then to save the Crew. Now, the city will host one of the premier events in the MLS.

“The way that the city and the state and our ownership came together not only to save the team but push for events like this it’s what the city deserves,” Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said.

Six years ago, former owner Anthony Precourt tried to relocate the Crew. To some Black and Gold faithful, MLS commissioner Don Garber represents a league that did not want the Crew in Columbus. Thanks to the supporters and a new local ownership group, the team is still here, and soon enough, the All-Star Game will be too.

“We never lost hope,” Garber said. “I think there were a lot of people that didn’t believe that we would be able to get to where we are today, but we’re in a great spot. A stadium that’s one of the crown jewels in our league and that deserved an MLS All-Star Game.”

While fans saved the team, the Haslam and Edwards families made the necessary investment, becoming owners in January 2019.

“Oh it’s just unbelievable,” Crew co-owner Dr. Pete Edwards said. “To think five years ago I was standing on the courthouse steps trying to figure out how we can keep the team in Columbus to today announcing that the premier event in Major League Soccer in the 2024 All Star Game being here is really an amazing set of circumstances that you can’t recreate.”