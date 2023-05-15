COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew coach and France native Wilfried Nancy learned a new American phrase after his club’s 2-2 draw with Orlando City SC.

“My assistant taught me a new word . . . street smart. I love it because we are missing that,” Nancy said almost optimistically during Monday’s media availability. “To get through that we have to get this kind of experience to slow down the play.”

Nancy was referring to Columbus’ inability to keep the 2-0 lead it built in the first half Saturday night, conceding a goal in the 92nd minute off a free kick deflection.

“I think we’re too much nice guys. If we need to waste time and go to corner we have to do it,” said Crew defender Mohamed Farsi. “We’re young so we’re a bit naïve. We try to play, play, play but when you have to kill the game, you have to kill the game, but we’ll be better next time.”

Settling for the tie is just the latest growing pain for this young Crew organization. Columbus has not won a Major League Soccer match since April 8, when it beat D.C. United 2-0 for a third-straight win. Since then, the Crew are 0-2-2 and slipped to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We have to go through this process to be better,” Nancy said. “We didn’t deserve to win the game because we were not able to manage the moment.”

Controlling the game but mismanaging a few key moments ultimately cost the Crew two points in the standings.

“For sure we were frustrated yesterday and Saturday but now we don’t have time to think about it,” Farsi said. “We’ll just adjust and go for the next one.”

Columbus will be home once again Wednesday when it hosts a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy team, which is tied for the fewest points in the MLS. But Farsi says the Crew isn’t looking past LA with rival FC Cincinnati on deck this Saturday.

“I know they’re not having their best season but they have a quality group,” he said. “To be honest we don’t look at the standings . . . same thing with Cincinnati. We don’t care that Cincinnati’s first or second. We’re just like ‘We’re going to face this type of play, so we’re going to adjust, we’re going to find tactics and we’re going to go there and win the game.'”