COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Columbus Crew player Federico Higuaín will retire at the end of the season. Higuain currently plays for Inter Miami.

Higuaín will end his nearly 20-year career with more than 400 appearances and over 170 combined goals and assists.

His Crew career began in July 2012, and he remained in Columbus for eight seasons, registering 55 goals and 63 assists in 193 regular-season appearances. He also contributed four goals and five assists in 14 playoff matches. He left Columbus as the Crew’s all-time assist leader.

Higuaín became just the 19th player in MLS history to register at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

After his time in Columbus, the attacking midfielder joined D.C. United ahead of the 2020 season as a player and player development coach, where he made 10 appearances, scoring two goals.

Higuaín also had an extensive professional career before coming to the MLS.

He began his pro career in 2003, graduating from the Club Atlético River Plate academy to play for the senior team in the top league in Argentina. The midfielder remained with River Plate from 2003 to 2007 but also featured for several clubs in his native Argentina, including Club Atlético Colón for two seasons (2010-2012), Godoy Cruz for one season (2009-2010), Club Atlético Independiente for one season (2008-2009) and Nueva Chicago on loan from River Plate for two seasons (2005-2007).

He also made stops in Mexico and Turkey, playing for Turkish giants Beşiktaş JK for one season (2007-2008) and Mexican powerhouse Club América for half a season in 2008. With Beşiktaş, he recorded two goals and two assists in 16 appearances. With Club América, he registered two goals and one assist in 22 appearances.