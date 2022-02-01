COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced club legend Federico Higuain will sign a one-day contract to be honored during the Black & Gold’s home game on April 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Higuaín spent 19 years in the MLS, including eight seasons in Columbus where he registered 55 goals and 63 assists in 193 regular-season appearances. He also contributed four goals and five assists in 14 playoff matches. He left Columbus as the Crew’s all-time assist leader.

Higuaín ended his career with more than 400 appearances and over 170 combined goals and assists.

Higuaín became just the 19th player in MLS history to register at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

After his time in Columbus, the attacking midfielder joined D.C. United ahead of the 2020 season as a player and player development coach, where he made 10 appearances, scoring two goals. He ended his career with Inter Miami.