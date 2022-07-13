WASHINGTON (The Associated Press) — Cucho Hernandez continued to impress in his second game with the Crew scoring two goals but a late DC United goal left Columbus settling for a 2-2 draw Wednesday.

Ola Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to tie the game.

Hernández, who subbed in at halftime, found the net in the 62nd minute to give Columbus (6-5-9) a 1-0 lead.

Taxiarchis Fountas pulled D.C. United (5-10-4) even with a goal in the 80th minute. Hernández answered one minute later with his third goal in two matches with the Crew.