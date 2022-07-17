COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew extended their point streak to eight games Sunday after beating rival FC Cincinnati 2-0 in the “Hell is Real Derby.”

Cucho Hernandez continued his red-hot start by scoring his fourth goal in three games after flicking a remarkable no-look header into the net in the 16th minute off an assist from Lucas Zelarayan. Hernandez is the first player in MLS history to score his first four goals in under 90 minutes of game action.

While Hernandez continued his streak, Lucas Zelarayan snapped his 12-game scoring drought by burying a penalty kick in the 86th minute to seal the win.

Columbus returns to action next Saturday when it hosts New England at 7:30 p.m.