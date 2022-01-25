COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus Crew players will be with their national teams over the next week for World Cup qualifying.

Striker Gyasi Zardes has been included in the final roster for the United States and defender Milos Degenek has been called-up to the Australia squad for the winter World Cup qualifiers.

Zardes will get to stay in Columbus for the start of this international window as the USA gets set to take on El Salvador at Lower.com Field on Thursday to begin a three-game stretch. The game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. in Central Ohio.

The Crew striker has earned 66 caps for the USMNT, scoring 14 goals and 10 assists. Zardes was a part of the October USA squad that played in Columbus against Costa Rica.

The United States will also play Canada on Jan. 30 in Hamilton and Honduras on Feb. 2 in Minnesota. The USA is currently in position to qualify for this Fall’s World Cup in Qatar.

New signing Milos Degenek was officially introduced by the Crew on Monday but will first wear the gold and green of Australia before donning the black and gold in February.

Degenek is with the Socceroos now for two World Cup qualifiers in Asia against Vietnam in Melbourne on Thursday and a road match against Oman on Feb. 1. Australia sits outside an automatic qualifying spot for the World Cup.

The 27-year-old central defender has made 33 appearances for Australia and comes to the Crew from Serbian club team Red Star Belgrade.

The Crew is currently in the middle of preseason and will begin the regular season on Feb. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.