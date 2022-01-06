COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (Ghana) and forward Gyasi Zardes (United States) have earned international call-ups for their respective national teams.

Mensah will represent Ghana in the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, which begins this weekend. The Crew captain made his international debut on May 31, 2009 and has since earned 65 total appearances for Ghana.

Zardes has been selected for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s annual January Training Camp, which is slated to take place from January 7-21 in Phoenix, Arizona. The 30-year-old has earned 66 appearances for the United States tallying 14 international goals and 10 assists.

Lower.com Field will host another FIFA World Cup Qualifier when the U.S. Men’s National Team faces El Salvador on January 27.