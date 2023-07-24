COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew had to wait nearly six hours to earn its first Leagues Cup victory, the first expanded version of the tournament since it began in 2019.

The match, a 2-1 win over MLS expansion team St. Louis CITY FC, was set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Inclement weather in the Columbus area lasted three hours and 36 minutes before the match began at 11:16 p.m., with the final whistle ending the match at 1:08 a.m. Monday morning.

Goals by Lucas Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez gave the Crew a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes of the match. Zelarayan scored on a free kick after he was taken down just outside the 18-yard box during the 11th minute. Hernandez scored on a penalty kick after St. Louis was called for a handball.

St. Louis cut the lead in half from a corner kick in the 84th minute. The score was credited as an own goal, which deflected off Columbus striker Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Evan Bush, making just his fourth start of the season, made a pair of second-half saves, including one in the 90th minute to help preserve the victory and avoid a penalty shootout. The Crew outshot St. Louis 19-11, including 9-2 on shots-on-goal.

The Black & Gold’s overnight victory is likely enough to put them through to the knockout phase of the Leagues Cup. Columbus will host Club América, Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. in its final match in Central group 1. The Crew would clinch a spot in the knockout rounds if Thursday’s match between St. Louis and Club America ends in a draw.